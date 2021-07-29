210729-A-JT832-0008

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Rob Slocum, Directorate of Public Works, Letterkenny Army Depot, demonstrates the generator energy recapture process as part of his innovation project during the inaugural Innovation Fair July 29. The Innovation Fair showcased 15 employee-driven innovation projects, ranging from high speed tooling, large scale welding positioners, 3D metal printing, cold spray technology and simplified automatic technologies. The innovation projects are a tangible example of Letterkenny supporting Army readiness.

(U.S. Army photo by Josh Shinn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 09:23 Photo ID: 6787654 VIRIN: 210729-A-JT832-0008 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.5 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letterkenny Army Depot hosts innovation fair [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.