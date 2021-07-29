Letterkenny Army Depot employee-driven innovation elevates readiness

Photo By Joshua Shinn | 210729-A-JT832-0008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Rob Slocum, Directorate of Public Works,...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Shinn | 210729-A-JT832-0008 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Rob Slocum, Directorate of Public Works, Letterkenny Army Depot, demonstrates the generator energy recapture process as part of his innovation project during the inaugural Innovation Fair July 29. The Innovation Fair showcased 15 employee-driven innovation projects, ranging from high speed tooling, large scale welding positioners, 3D metal printing, cold spray technology and simplified automatic technologies. The innovation projects are a tangible example of Letterkenny supporting Army readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Shinn) see less | View Image Page

During Letterkenny Army Depot's change-of-command ceremony July 29, the inaugural Innovation Fair was held.



Department of Defense and civilian visitors were treated to displays of 15 innovation projects, ranging from high speed tooling, large scale welding positioners, 3D metal printing, cold spray technology and simplified automatic technologies.



“Organizational boundaries” were erased and Letterkenny employees collaborated on many of the projects to develop innovative project solutions. The innovations support a Lean culture and improves the depot’s efficiency and effectiveness.



LEAD’s strategic plan specifically identifies innovation as part of the foundation to a thriving business. The Innovation Board was recently established to ensure alignment with the strategic plan and promote positive employee engagement in continuous improvement in their work area, to include the investment of resources; promotion of LEAD’s capabilities to current and prospective customers; and provide a platform to share ideas.



“Innovation exploits good ideas to the advantage of the customer,” said Kate Williams, director of the Office of Strategic Management, LEAD. “It results in time gains, reduced risk or returns on investment. It converts the energy of employee’s ideas into new practices, processes or services.”



Innovation happens at all levels and captures new ways to do both complex and simple activities. Innovation is rarely a straight path, and LEAD is prepared to encourage, recognize and reward individuals. “Without innovation, the depot is frozen in a time capsule,” Williams said.



The Innovation Fair was conceived to allow LEAD’s innovators an opportunity to present their ideas to a broader audience, bringing recognition and support. LEAD employees are hands-on when it comes to continuous improvement. “We have intelligent individuals who aim to work smart, effectively and efficiently on their assigned tasks,” Williams shared.



The Innovation Fair resulted in a substantial amount of positive feedback, proving that it is an effective way to showcase LEAD innovators and their ideas. Many organizations came together to coordinate a seamless event including the Directorate of Information Management and Directorate of Emergency Services.



The full list of projects and the primary innovators were:

PATRIOT Radar Element Insertion Process - Darrell Plassio, Office of Continuous Improvement

Safety Stock - Michael Buchma and Matt Coyle, Office of Strategic Management

PATRIOT Waterfall - Mike Fittry, Office of Strategic Management

Wire-Arc Additive Manufacturing - Chris Yosler, Office of Strategic Management

VRC Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing - Chris Yosler, Office of Strategic Management

Containerized Kitchen Canvas Covers - Jackie Eichelberger, Directorate of Industrial Operations

Generator Energy Recapture - Rob Slocum, Directorate of Public Works, and Jonathan Russell, Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness

Fiber Optic Cable Fabrication, Inspection & Test - Tim Rhoads, Office of Strategic Management, and Randy Clugston, Directorate of Industrial Operations

Laser Ablation System - Al Aikman and Josh Mowery, Office of Strategic Management

High Speed Tooling for use in High Efficiency Machining - Jessie Meadows, Directorate of Industrial Operations

Welding Positioner - George Coble, III, Directorate of Industrial Operations

The Hive – Dave Pollock, Directorate of Supply and Transportation

Power Tool Rechargeable Battery Adapter – Aaron Frey, Directorate of Supply and Transportation

Automated Tool Boxes – Aaron Frey, Directorate of Supply and Transportation

Wheel Alignment System – Daniel Snyder, Directorate of Industrial Operations



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



