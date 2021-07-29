Letterkenny Army Depot employee-driven innovation elevates readiness

During Letterkenny Army Depot's change-of-command ceremony July 29, the inaugural Innovation Fair was held.
Department of Defense and civilian visitors were treated to displays of 15 innovation projects, ranging from high speed tooling, large scale welding positioners, 3D metal printing, cold spray technology and simplified automatic technologies.
“Organizational boundaries” were erased and Letterkenny employees collaborated on many of the projects to develop innovative project solutions. The innovations support a Lean culture and improves the depot’s efficiency and effectiveness.
LEAD’s strategic plan specifically identifies innovation as part of the foundation to a thriving business. The Innovation Board was recently established to ensure alignment with the strategic plan and promote positive employee engagement in continuous improvement in their work area, to include the investment of resources; promotion of LEAD’s capabilities to current and prospective customers; and provide a platform to share ideas.
“Innovation exploits good ideas to the advantage of the customer,” said Kate Williams, director of the Office of Strategic Management, LEAD. “It results in time gains, reduced risk or returns on investment. It converts the energy of employee’s ideas into new practices, processes or services.”
Innovation happens at all levels and captures new ways to do both complex and simple activities. Innovation is rarely a straight path, and LEAD is prepared to encourage, recognize and reward individuals. “Without innovation, the depot is frozen in a time capsule,” Williams said.
The Innovation Fair was conceived to allow LEAD’s innovators an opportunity to present their ideas to a broader audience, bringing recognition and support. LEAD employees are hands-on when it comes to continuous improvement. “We have intelligent individuals who aim to work smart, effectively and efficiently on their assigned tasks,” Williams shared.
The Innovation Fair resulted in a substantial amount of positive feedback, proving that it is an effective way to showcase LEAD innovators and their ideas. Many organizations came together to coordinate a seamless event including the Directorate of Information Management and Directorate of Emergency Services.
The full list of projects and the primary innovators were:
PATRIOT Radar Element Insertion Process - Darrell Plassio, Office of Continuous Improvement
Safety Stock - Michael Buchma and Matt Coyle, Office of Strategic Management
PATRIOT Waterfall - Mike Fittry, Office of Strategic Management
Wire-Arc Additive Manufacturing - Chris Yosler, Office of Strategic Management
VRC Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing - Chris Yosler, Office of Strategic Management
Containerized Kitchen Canvas Covers - Jackie Eichelberger, Directorate of Industrial Operations
Generator Energy Recapture - Rob Slocum, Directorate of Public Works, and Jonathan Russell, Directorate of Missile and Aerospace Readiness
Fiber Optic Cable Fabrication, Inspection & Test - Tim Rhoads, Office of Strategic Management, and Randy Clugston, Directorate of Industrial Operations
Laser Ablation System - Al Aikman and Josh Mowery, Office of Strategic Management
High Speed Tooling for use in High Efficiency Machining - Jessie Meadows, Directorate of Industrial Operations
Welding Positioner - George Coble, III, Directorate of Industrial Operations
The Hive – Dave Pollock, Directorate of Supply and Transportation
Power Tool Rechargeable Battery Adapter – Aaron Frey, Directorate of Supply and Transportation
Automated Tool Boxes – Aaron Frey, Directorate of Supply and Transportation
Wheel Alignment System – Daniel Snyder, Directorate of Industrial Operations
Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/
Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LetterkennyArmyDepot
Find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/letterkenny-army-depot
Find us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lead_army_depot
Find us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/LEAD_Army_Depot
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 09:23
|Story ID:
|403412
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Letterkenny Army Depot employee-driven innovation elevates readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT