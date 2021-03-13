Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3]

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. For the first time in 14 years, the 31st FW had the opportunity to conduct F-16C air-to-air live fire training employment within the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE) area of responsibility, July 9-16, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

    missile
    F-16
    ACE
    48 FW
    training
    31 FW

