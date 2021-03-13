31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. For the first time in 14 years, the 31st FW had the opportunity to conduct F-16C air-to-air live fire training employment within the United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE) area of responsibility, July 9-16, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

