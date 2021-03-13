A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. The 31st FW F-16s had the opportunity to integrate with F-15E and F-15Cs assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath and execute low-level flight training within the United Kingdom environment. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 05:23 Photo ID: 6787480 VIRIN: 210313-F-F3202-3002 Resolution: 750x468 Size: 67.97 KB Location: GB Web Views: 16 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.