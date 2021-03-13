A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. The 31st FW F-16s had the opportunity to integrate with F-15E and F-15Cs assigned to Royal Air Force Lakenheath and execute low-level flight training within the United Kingdom environment. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6787480
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-F3202-3002
|Resolution:
|750x468
|Size:
|67.97 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment
