Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 1 of 3]

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. Five F-16s and 36 U.S. Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) and 555th FS conducted live fire air-to-air missile launches with F-15E Strike Eagles from the 494th and 492nd Fighter Squadrons assigned to Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England. The training was in coordination with the Aberporth Range Complex in northwestern Wales. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6787479
    VIRIN: 210313-F-F3202-3001
    Resolution: 750x422
    Size: 51.25 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment
    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment
    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missile
    F-16
    USAFE
    48 FW
    training
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT