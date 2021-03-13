A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. Five F-16s and 36 U.S. Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) and 555th FS conducted live fire air-to-air missile launches with F-15E Strike Eagles from the 494th and 492nd Fighter Squadrons assigned to Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England. The training was in coordination with the Aberporth Range Complex in northwestern Wales. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 05:23
|Photo ID:
|6787479
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-F3202-3001
|Resolution:
|750x422
|Size:
|51.25 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment
