A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing participates in a live fire air-to-air missile training employment event in northwestern Wales, July, 2021. Five F-16s and 36 U.S. Airmen assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron (FS) and 555th FS conducted live fire air-to-air missile launches with F-15E Strike Eagles from the 494th and 492nd Fighter Squadrons assigned to Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England. The training was in coordination with the Aberporth Range Complex in northwestern Wales. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 05:23 Photo ID: 6787479 VIRIN: 210313-F-F3202-3001 Resolution: 750x422 Size: 51.25 KB Location: GB Web Views: 8 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 FW, 48 FW conduct live fire air-to-air training employment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.