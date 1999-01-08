U.S. Army file photo by Rob Schuette

Soldiers with Detachment 2, 6015th U.S. Army Garrison, prepare to move logs through the sawmill in August 1999 on South Post at Fort McCoy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.1999 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 03:59 Photo ID: 6787444 VIRIN: 990801-O-a4608-513 Resolution: 1524x1012 Size: 763.86 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1999 training at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.