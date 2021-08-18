This month in Fort McCoy history: August 2021

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army file photo by Rob Schuette Soldiers with Detachment 2, 6015th U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army file photo by Rob Schuette Soldiers with Detachment 2, 6015th U.S. Army Garrison, prepare to move logs through the sawmill in August 1999 on South Post at Fort McCoy. see less | View Image Page

75 Years Ago — August 1946



A list of prices on subsistence items for the months of July and August 1946 have been released by Capt. Patrick M. Reid, sales officer, which shows an increase in prices on products sold by the pound. Butter, which sold for 58 cents during July, remains the same for August.



Beef carcass was increased from 21 cents to 30 cents; boneless frozen beef from 30 to 40 cents; veal carcass from 21 to 29 cents; pork loin (bone-in) from 25 to 45 cents; pork spare ribs from 18 to 32 cents; smoked domestic ham from 29 to 45 cents; frankfurter sausage from 29 to 36 cents; bologna sausage from 24 to 33 cents; and a dozen eggs from 41 to 45 cents.



70 Years Ago — Aug. 24, 1951



Two state governors visited Camp McCoy on Aug. 24, 1951 as guests of the 34th Infantry division.



Gov. Val Peterson of Nebraska and Gov. William S. Beardsley of Iowa attended Governor’s Day ceremonies. Members of the 34th hailed from these two states.



60 Years Ago — August 1961



Gen. Clyde D. Eddleman, vice chief of staff, U.S. Army made a short visit to Camp McCoy in August 1961.



Eddleman and party: Mrs. Eddleman; Lt. Gen. Barksdale Hamlet, deputy chief of staff of operations, Department of the Army; Brig. Gen. William F. Ryan, deputy chief of staff of operations for research and development, Department of the Army, arrived at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis.



Forty enlisted men and one officer from the 586th Signal Company formed an honor guard while the 103rd Infantry Division Band provided music for the ceremonies in which the general received a 17-gun salute.

This was the first time in more than six years that Camp McCoy had been host to the Chief of Staff. The visit to Camp McCoy was part of an inspection tour of Reserve Training Installations and Civilian Defense facilities in Wisconsin and Michigan.



50 Years Ago — August 1971



The Under Secretary of the Army visited Camp McCoy from Aug. 12-13, 1971, to tour post facilities and to observe reserve components undergoing annual training.



Thaddeus Beal arrived at Camp McCoy on Aug. 12 in the afternoon and was given a briefing by Col. Richard A. Crecelius, camp commander, as to the mission and scope of the camp’s operation. His tours began with a visit to the 652nd Engineer Company and to the Squaw Lake Recreation Area.



Beal was joined Aug. 13 by Lt. Gen. William Peers, chief of Reserve Components, and Maj. Gen. Ward Ryan, deputy commanding general of northern area reserve forces, in a visit to the 205th Infantry Brigade (Separate), where they were briefed by the brigade commander, Col. John McKee. Following the briefing, Beal, Peers, and Ryan were given a tour of six of the brigade units, starting with the 205th Support Battalion.



Direct fire training by the 3rd Battalion, 14th Artillery and retrograde movements by the 1st Battalion, 410th Infantry were observed by the secretary and the generals until mid-morning. Demonstrations of airmobile operations by the 1st Battalion, 409th Infantry; field fortification training by the 492d Engineer Company; and movement to contact training by the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Infantry completed the morning’s activities.



(Editor’s Note: Squaw Lake was renamed Suukjak Sep Lake in 2016. The name, which means “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language, was selected with input from the Ho-Chunk Nation.)



5 Years Ago — Aug. 20, 2016



More than 5,100 fans turned out to attend the 2016 Army Concert at Fort McCoy on Aug. 20 featuring ZZ Top, Night Ranger, and opening act Jonny Two Bags.



Jonny Two Bags, a.k.a. Jonny Wickersham, of Social Distortion opened the show with several unique, bluesy tunes. Night Ranger, which replaced Gregg Allman as one of the main acts shortly before the concert, cranked out several songs, including one of their many hits, “Sister Christian.”

ZZ Top topped the billing for the night, playing many of their fan favorites, such as “Sharp-Dressed Man” and “Legs.”



More than 250 volunteers worked to support the concert and clean up the next day. All proceeds from the concert are returned to Soldiers and their Families through new equipment, programs, and facilities.



(Article prepared by Public Affairs staff from The Real McCoy and Triad archives.)