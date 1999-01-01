Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1961 training at Camp McCoy - 32nd Infantry Division [Image 1 of 2]

    1961 training at Camp McCoy - 32nd Infantry Division

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.1961

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 32nd Infantry Division train on artillery in 1961 at Camp McCoy. (U.S. Army file photo)

    Date Taken: 08.01.1961
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 03:59
    Photo ID: 6787443
    VIRIN: 610801-O-a4608-376
    Resolution: 2454x3266
    Size: 927.6 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1961 training at Camp McCoy - 32nd Infantry Division [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1961 training at Camp McCoy - 32nd Infantry Division
    1999 training at Fort McCoy

    This month in Fort McCoy history: August 2021

    history
    Fort McCoy
    32nd Infantry Division
    Camp McCoy

