Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower [Image 8 of 8]

    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Traweek, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, inspects the results of his drill training on a simulated aircraft structure at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. The process of repairing the simulated damage involves chain drilling around it, removing the damaged part with snips and reinforcing it with a metal sheet formed to perfectly fit the airframe’s contour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 23:25
    Photo ID: 6787255
    VIRIN: 210816-F-ZJ963-1262
    Resolution: 6677x5342
    Size: 18.92 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower
    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    airpower
    18th EMS
    aircraft structural maintenance specialist
    north side

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT