Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Traweek, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, inspects the results of his drill training on a simulated aircraft structure at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. The process of repairing the simulated damage involves chain drilling around it, removing the damaged part with snips and reinforcing it with a metal sheet formed to perfectly fit the airframe’s contour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

