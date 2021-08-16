Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ever Madera-Schelp, right, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, inventories the contents of a toolbox beside Senior Airman Joseph Dunne, left, 18th EMS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. At the beginning and end of every shift, aircraft structural maintenance specialists ensure all tools are accounted for and fully operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    airpower
    18th EMS
    aircraft structural maintenance specialist
    north side

