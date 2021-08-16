Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower [Image 7 of 8]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javier Medina, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, applies an anti-corrosive primer to a repaired KC-135 Stratotanker cowl at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. When the North Side Aircraft Structural Maintenance shop receives a damaged part for repair, they perform a bench test, where the entire structure is visually

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 23:25
    Photo ID: 6787254
    VIRIN: 210816-F-ZJ963-1290
    Resolution: 6245x4996
    Size: 18.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    airpower
    18th EMS
    aircraft structural maintenance specialist
    north side

