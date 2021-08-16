U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Javier Medina, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, applies an anti-corrosive primer to a repaired KC-135 Stratotanker cowl at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. When the North Side Aircraft Structural Maintenance shop receives a damaged part for repair, they perform a bench test, where the entire structure is visually
|08.16.2021
|08.17.2021 23:25
|6787254
|210816-F-ZJ963-1290
|6245x4996
|18.55 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|7
|0
This work, Aircraft structural maintenance specialists reinforce Kadena's airpower [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
