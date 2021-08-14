Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weapons Inspection Training [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weapons Inspection Training

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Oswald Felix 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210814-N-BR419-1143 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2021) ¬–Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Aaron Jackson and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Brennan Beighle inspect ordnance aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 14. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weapons Inspection Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Weapons Inspection

