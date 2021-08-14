210814-N-BR419-1157 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 14, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Brandon Scheer, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Brennan Beighle, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Aaron Jackson inspect ordnance aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Regan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 14. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 22:22 Photo ID: 6787221 VIRIN: 210814-N-BR419-1157 Resolution: 3200x4800 Size: 817.12 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Weapons Inspection Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.