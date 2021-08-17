Army engineers and air crew conduct helocast training at JBER

Army Spc. Katlin Waldron, combat engineer, Breacher Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, pauses for a photograph after conducting helocast training at Clunie Lake, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2021. The combat engineers conducted the helocast operations to build confidence and familiarize themselves with training they will encounter during their upcoming Sapper Leadership Course. Waldron is from Cambridge, Minn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

