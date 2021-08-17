Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER

Army combat engineers from Breacher Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, monitor their fellow Soldiers from a safety boat during helocast training at Clunie Lake, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2021. The combat engineers conducted the helocast operations to build confidence and familiarize themselves with training they will encounter during their upcoming Sapper Leadership Course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 08.17.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US