Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER [Image 13 of 18]

    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Army combat engineer from Breacher Company, 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, jumps from a CH-47 Chinook during helocast training at Clunie Lake, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2021. The combat engineers conducted the helocast operations to build confidence and familiarize themselves with training they will encounter during their upcoming Sapper Leadership Course. Army aviators from the 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, provided air support for the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:44
    Photo ID: 6787193
    VIRIN: 210817-F-HY271-0254
    Resolution: 7466x4977
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER [Image 18 of 18], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers and air crew conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and aviators conduct helocast training at JBER
    Army engineers and air crew conduct helocast training at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Helocast
    Sapper
    Combat Engineer
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT