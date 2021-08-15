U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Parks, command chief of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Matthew J. Burger, deputy commander of Air Force Reserve Command, and Lt. Col. John Hawkins, Air Force Reserve Command, drive around the track during a salute to the military at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug. 15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 17:16 Photo ID: 6786963 VIRIN: 210815-F-BH566-1037 Resolution: 5403x3712 Size: 4.05 MB Location: SPEEDWAY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader [Image 67 of 67], by TSgt Ryan Conroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.