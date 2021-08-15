Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader [Image 53 of 67]

    Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader

    SPEEDWAY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy 

    360th Recruiting Group

    Fans crowd into pit road before the start of the Penzoil 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug. 15, 2021, in Speeday, Indiana. For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

    NASCAR
    racing
    recruiting
    IndyCar

