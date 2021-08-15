Air Force represented during historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway doubleheader

NASCAR Cup Series drivers navigate turn 2 during the Penzoil 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug. 15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. For the first time, the NTT IndyCar Series shared the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course with the NASCAR Cup Series in a race weekend doubleheader, Aug. 14-15, 2021, in Speedway, Indiana. The U.S. Air Force was represented in both races by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and Richard Petty Motorsports’ Erik Jones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Conroy)

