Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement [Image 2 of 2]

    Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj Theodore Dewitt, center, pauses for a photo with game spectators after receiving an honor for his service during the Chicago Cubs home game, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, August 12, 2021. Dewitt was honored during the game for his 36 years of service in the Army to include deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J. Ariola)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:49
    Photo ID: 6786319
    VIRIN: 210812-A-YC428-005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement
    Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Chicago Cubs
    Retirement
    Anthony L Taylor
    85th Support Command
    CSM Theodore Dewitt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT