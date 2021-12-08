U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj Theodore Dewitt, center, pauses for a photo with game spectators after receiving an honor for his service during the Chicago Cubs home game, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, August 12, 2021. Dewitt was honored during the game for his 36 years of service in the Army to include deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J. Ariola)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:49 Photo ID: 6786319 VIRIN: 210812-A-YC428-005 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.66 MB Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.