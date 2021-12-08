Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj Theodore Dewitt is honored for his service during a Chicago Cubs home game, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, August 12, 2021. Dewitt was recognized during the game for his 36 years of service in the Army to include deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J. Ariola)

