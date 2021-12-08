Command Sergeant Major honored during Chicago Cubs game, ahead of retirement

Photo By Capt. Michael Ariola | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj Theodore Dewitt, center, pauses for a photo with...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Michael Ariola | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj Theodore Dewitt, center, pauses for a photo with game spectators after receiving an honor for his service during the Chicago Cubs home game, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, August 12, 2021. Dewitt was honored during the game for his 36 years of service in the Army to include deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael J. Ariola) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Theodore Dewitt, command sergeant major of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was honored at a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, August 12, 2021.



Dewitt, was recognized at the Cubs home game during the middle of the fourth inning, receiving a standing ovation from thousands of spectators for his 36 years of combined service in the active Army and Army Reserve.



Dewitt’s career culminated as the command sergeant major of the 85th USARSC, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985 and entered the U.S. Army Reserve in 1989.



During his military career, Dewitt has served in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. While deployed to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan, he was the command sergeant major of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), and the senior non-commissioned officer of the Theater Strategic and Tactical Network.



Dewitt, who retired on August 14th, 2021, reflected on his experience at the game recognition during the 85th USARSC’s Change of Responsibility ceremony, where he relinquished responsibility to Command Sergeant Major Steven Slee.



“I could not say that I have met a more patriotic group of Americans then I did at that game,” said Dewitt. “I mean, it really rocked my soul and it made me appreciate what I do every day serving this country and made me prouder to be a Soldier.”



“The outpouring support and appreciation for our military service members from the Cubs and their fans is absolutely amazing,” said Dewitt.



Dewitt has been awarded two Legion of Merit Medals and five Meritorious Service Medals, among many other awards throughout his years of service.