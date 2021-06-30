Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill honored as NAVFAC Washington Military Engineer of the Year. [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill honored as NAVFAC Washington Military Engineer of the Year.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill, production officer at Public Works Department Washington, was honored as 2021 NAVFAC Washington Military Engineer of the Year at a ceremony on the Washington Navy Yard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:28
    Photo ID: 6786307
    VIRIN: 210630-N-HG124-1002
    Resolution: 2794x2751
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Hometown: LAKE FENTON, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill honored as NAVFAC Washington Military Engineer of the Year. [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

