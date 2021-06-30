Robert Sloan honored as NAVFAC Washington Civilian Engineer of the Year

Robert Sloan, mechanical branch head and technical discipline coordinator, was honored as 2021 NAVFAC Washington Civilian Engineer of the Year at a ceremony on the Washington Navy Yard.
