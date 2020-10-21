NAVFAC Washington Selects 2021 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill (left), production officer at Public Works Department...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill (left), production officer at Public Works Department Washington, was selected as the 2020 NAVFAC Washington Military Engineer of the Year. Robert Sloan (right), mechanical branch head and technical discipline coordinator, was selected as the 2020 NAVFAC Washington Civilian Engineer of the Year. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Gregory Vinci, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington commanding officer, announced the command’s 2021 Civilian and Military Engineers of the Year Oct. 14.



Robert Sloan, mechanical branch head and technical discipline coordinator, was selected as the Civilian Engineer of the Year. Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Dill, production officer at Public Works Department Washington, was selected as the Military Engineer of the Year.



Sloan and Dill were selected from a competitive field of talented engineers. The other nominees for Civilian Engineer of the Year were Ramon Santos, PWD Bethesda, Larry Holloway, PWD Washington, Jabe Nekula, PWD Annapolis, and James Kjelland, PWD South Potomac - Indian Head. The other Military Engineer of the Year nominees were Lt. Cmdr. Ian Underwood, PWD Bethesda, and Lt. John Parada, PWD Annapolis.



Vinci acknowledged the selected awardees and nominees’ hard work saying, “Congratulations to Mr. Sloan and Lt. Cmdr. Dill and all of our nominees for their service, dedication and professionalism. I commend and thank all of them for their outstanding contributions to the engineering profession and their exceptional support for our Navy and all supported commanders.”



Sloan, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, is grateful for the award. “I am humbled,” said Sloan. “Many people in our organization work extremely hard. I’ve worked with three of the other nominees over the past few years and they all are deserving of this award.”



This year’s top civilian engineer began working at NAVFAC Washington 13 years ago, and through the years, has worked on many high-visibility projects. Recently, he maintained and expanded the mechanical critical systems acceptance program that supported projects such as the Master Time Clocks and Operations Facility at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington D.C., the Agile Chemical Building at Naval Support Facility in Indian Head Md., the Naval Academy Center for Cyber Studies Building (Hopper Hall) and the Wargaming Center at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico. The success of this program ensures that these critical facilities are functioning as required when delivered.



As a leader, Sloan coordinates training in mechanical engineering and assesses the competency of all mechanical engineers at NAVFAC Washington.



“I work with many exceptional professionals,” said Sloan. “I’ve also had the opportunity to work on several in-house design efforts in varying capacities. My goals [are] to build the mechanical branch and the FEC Washington mechanical community.”



Dill, this year’s top military engineer at NAVFAC Washington, was honored to be selected for the award and acknowledged that the accomplishment was not his alone.

“Thanks and gratitude are equally appropriate to the staff at Public Works Department Washington, particularly the Production Division that executes the daily work to operate and maintain critical systems throughout [Naval Support Activity] Washington.”

The Lake Fenton, Michigan native also thanked the many officers, engineers, and program managers throughout his career who as mentors, influenced him personally and professionally, “instilling an attitude to never settle for less than the best solution.”



With a little over two years at NAVFAC Washington, Dill has been a successful production officer. He leads more than 80 civilian and military personnel who deliver utility engineering, facility sustainment and maintenance, and special construction services to NSAW's seven fence lines within the National Capital Region.



Dill ensured the efficient operations of three steam plants, two chilled water plants, a 69 kilo-volt switch yard, multiple transmission systems of various sizes, as well as potable water and sewer systems. He identified the need to perform high-voltage electrical distribution system preventive maintenance that had been deferred for years, then developed a phased plan for comprehensive power outages to accomplish the work, garnering support from multiple admirals.



As a leader, Dill’s focus is on engineering operations, particularly building a skilled team that supports various services at NAVFAC Washington. “In my time onboard, we’ve worked to hire skilled staff to operate and maintain utility systems, provide expertise toward capital investment in those systems, and provide maintenance services to some of the Navy’s cutting edge research and development facilities,” said Dill.



Sloan and Dill have been nominated to compete in the overall NAVFAC Engineer of the Year program for even further recognition. NAVFAC Washington proudly participates in the annual National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) Federal Engineer of the Year program to recognize the exceptional contributions that engineers make to the profession, to the supported commanders, and to the community.