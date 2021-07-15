Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Agile Player 2021

    Exercise Agile Player 2021

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) departs from Naval Station Norfolk during Exercise Agile Player 2021 (AP21). AP21 is a training exercise to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    Exercise Agile Player 2021
    Exercise Agile Player 2021

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Submarine Force Atlantic Demonstrates Warfighting Readiness in Exercise Agile Player 21

