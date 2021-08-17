Submarine Force Atlantic Demonstrates Warfighting Readiness in Exercise Agile Player 21

Multiple submarines recently participated in Exercise Agile Player 2021 (AP21).



AP21 is a training exercise to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. Submarines from Norfolk, Virginia deployed on short notice to demonstrate their readiness, agility and lethality.



“Exercises like Agile Player allow us to develop new doctrine, test cutting-edge capabilities, and design innovative tactics that address the challenges of strategic competitors and the range of missions we expect to encounter in major combat operations,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces.



AP21 increases the ability of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) platforms to respond rapidly in any high-intensity environment from both coasts with increased potency and proficiency.



“Our undersea warriors are the best in the world in submarine warfare and are equipped with unmatched systems that are lethal and designed to enhance our Navy and multiply the joint force’s effectiveness in competition and conflict,” said Caudle. “Maintaining our Navy’s overmatch in the undersea is critical to deterring conflict and preserving freedom of the seas.”



The Submarine Force continually prepares undersea forces to safely and effectively conduct global combat operations on short notice. Attack submarines (SSNs) are prepared to conduct global operations and deliver a full range of undersea lethal effects.



AP21 ensures the Submarine Force remains ready for global tasking to deliver a full range of undersea lethal effects.



The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

