The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS John Warner (SSN 785) departs from Naval Station Norfolk during of Exercise Agile Player 2021 (AP21). AP21 is a training exercise to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 12:17 Photo ID: 6786299 VIRIN: 210715-N-ON977-1101 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.72 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Agile Player 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.