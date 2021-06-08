Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Group Begins $32 Million Renovation Project [Image 3 of 3]

    30th Medical Group Begins $32 Million Renovation Project

    VANDENBERG SFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander, and CMSgt. Luis Magana, 30th Medical Group superintendent, participate in the wall breaking ceremony at the 30th MDG building on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2021. The ceremony was held to commemorate the start of the 30th MDG’s renovation project. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw)

