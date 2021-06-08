: 30th Medical Group Begins $32 Million Renovation Project

Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander, and CMSgt. Luis Magana, 30th Medical Group superintendent, organized a wall breaking ceremony Aug. 6, 2021, on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



"This renovation has been 10 years in the making, which makes it worth commemorating," said Capt. John Heisner, 30th Medical Group’s Medical Logistics flight commander and Facility Manager.



The ceremony celebrated the beginning of the 30th MDG's $32 million renovation project. The renovation project has been in the making for approximately 10 years and is finally beginning.



Renovations will be taking place on the second floor in various locations. All services on the second floor will be relocated to the first floor, where the Aerospace & Operational Medicine and Family Medicine clinics will be collocated.



“Patient care will continue uninterrupted during the renovation project,” said Heisner. "Right-sizing and modernizing our clinic is vital to our proud tradition and legacy of delivering world-class healthcare for the people of Vandenberg."



Design improvements in Pediatrics, Radiology, Clinical Lab, Public Health, Bioenvironmental Engineering, Information Systems, Patient Records, Housekeeping, Medical Management, Command Suite and Aerospace & Operational Medicine are slated for completion by October 2023.



“My team and I are very excited to see this project begin and for the 30th MDG’s improvement to better care for our community,” said Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander.



Originally built in 1965, the 30th Medical Group building is ready to be enhanced and modernized to further provide outstanding healthcare for Vandenberg’s members.

