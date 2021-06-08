DLA Troop Support celebrates promotion of Army Lt. Col. Nakamura

Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura kneels as his children change his ranks during a promotion ceremony held at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2021. Nakamura is currently the operations officer for the agency’s Clothing and Textiles supply chain.

