DLA Troop Support celebrates promotion of Army Lt. Col. Nakamura

Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura kneels as his children change his ranks during a...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura kneels as his children change his ranks during a promotion ceremony held at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 2021. Nakamura is currently the operations officer for the agency’s Clothing and Textiles supply chain. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support celebrated the promotion of Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura during a ceremony in Philadelphia Aug. 6.



DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Eric Shirley presided over the ceremony. He welcomed Nakamura’s wife Danielle, who is a major in the Army Reserves and the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for Army Support Activity at Fort Dix, and their three children: Aja, Aiko and Benjamin Jr.



Nakamura is currently the operations officer for the Clothing and Textiles supply chain.



“[Ben’s] work here has been vital in DLA Troop Support’s, and the Nation’s COVID-19 efforts,” Shirley said. “He helped us, and our whole of government partners like FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services, secure and deliver more than $574 million of [personal protective equipment] and more than 200 million masks, coveralls, Tyvek suits and gowns.”



Nakamura thanked his extensive family who attended, from his and his wife’s families, to his Army and fraternity families.



“I am a product of everyone that you see in the room, so all the things that I am is the best of all of what you are,” Nakamura said. “I’m so thankful that I’ve been able to have you as a part of my life, and I really appreciate you taking time in this unique space we are in the world, to come here and share a little bit of time with me.”



Shirley imparted some advice to the new lieutenant colonel, including to stay humble and live up to his potential.



“As you remain committed to accomplishing the mission and caring for your teammates, these future milestones will certainly come to pass because you have demonstrated the clear potential for future service and leadership in our nation’s Army,” Shirley said.



During the ceremony, Nakamura’s wife and his aunt, Clara Snow, were presented with flowers of appreciation.



Nakamura, a Pittsburgh native, enlisted in the Army at the age of 21 and was trained as a 91W, Combat Medic. He deployed several times including to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as Kandahar and Kabul, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Resolute. He also served as the company commander of the 29th Brigade Support Company, 525th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade for 29 months.



In addition, Nakamura started a tutoring program for soldiers to boost their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery scores in the “general” and “technical” categories while he was deployed to Iraq in 2007. As a result of his continued work in this program, he helped at least 40 soldiers raise their scores, helping them increase opportunities for new military careers and college options. Six of his former soldiers became officers.



He graduated from South Carolina State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Quartermaster Corps.