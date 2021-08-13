Keeping peace with protestors

Spc. Armando Torres, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital, interacts with the protestors in a peaceful demostration during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

