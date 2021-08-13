A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital, stands on guard duty during a peaceful demostration as part of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 07:36 Photo ID: 6785974 VIRIN: 210813-A-OS326-0007 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.18 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping peace with protestors [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.