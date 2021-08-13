Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping peace with protestors

    Keeping peace with protestors

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital, reacts to a peaceful demostration during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (US Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6785975
    VIRIN: 210813-A-OS326-0101
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping peace with protestors, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    protest
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

