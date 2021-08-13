Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest [Image 4 of 10]

    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital responds to a peaceful demonstration during a training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021 for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX). The 78th training division provides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic training to prepare them for real-world scenarios during this rotation's CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 06:34
    Photo ID: 6785931
    VIRIN: 210813-A-WK841-1517
    Resolution: 6442x3777
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Protest
    De-escalation
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

