A role-playing protester pleads with a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital during a peaceful demonstration exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021 for CSTX. The 78th training division provides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic training to prepare them for real-world scenarios during this rotation's CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 06:34
|Photo ID:
|6785933
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-WK841-1572
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
