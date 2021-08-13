Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest [Image 5 of 10]

    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A role-playing protester pleads with a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier from the 18th Field Hospital during a peaceful demonstration exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 12, 2021 for CSTX. The 78th training division provides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic training to prepare them for real-world scenarios during this rotation's CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 06:34
    Photo ID: 6785933
    VIRIN: 210813-A-WK841-1572
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Chase Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest
    Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Training
    Protest
    De-escalation
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT