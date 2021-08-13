Hold the line: Soldiers train to de-escalate protest

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 18th Field Hospital reacts to a peaceful demonstration during a training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2021 for Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX). The 78th training division provides U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic training to prepare them for real-world scenarios during this rotation's CSTX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Chase Fitzgerald)

