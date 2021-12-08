Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) and 1st Lt. Cynthia Vetro, a transportation officer, both with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, folds the American flag after a re-enlistment ceremony at Erbil, Iraq Aug. 12, 2021. The American flag is folded thirteen times representing the original thirteen colonies of the United States, with each fold having its own meaning.(Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 02:02 Photo ID: 6785782 VIRIN: 210812-A-MI845-003 Resolution: 3679x5151 Size: 3.17 MB Location: ERBIL, IQ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.