    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Ingrid Brown, the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) and 1st Lt. Cynthia Vetro, a transportation officer, both with the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, folds the American flag after a re-enlistment ceremony at Erbil, Iraq Aug. 12, 2021. The American flag is folded thirteen times representing the original thirteen colonies of the United States, with each fold having its own meaning.(Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 02:02
    Photo ID: 6785782
    VIRIN: 210812-A-MI845-003
    Resolution: 3679x5151
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Re-enlistment
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    CBRN
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

