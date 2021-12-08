Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Manuel Leiva, a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Specialist (CBRN), with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, raises his right hand and recites the oath of enlistment administered by the DSTB Chaplain, Cpt. Philibert Meyor, during a reenlistment ceremony at Erbil, Iraq Aug. 12, 2021. Leiva committed an additional two years of military service as a CBRN specialist.(Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    VIRIN: 210812-A-MI845-001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Re-enlistment
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    CBRN
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

