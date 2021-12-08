CBRN Soldier Re-enlistment Ceremony

Spc. Manuel Leiva, a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Specialist (CBRN), with the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, raises his right hand and recites the oath of enlistment administered by the DSTB Chaplain, Cpt. Philibert Meyor, during a reenlistment ceremony at Erbil, Iraq Aug. 12, 2021. Leiva committed an additional two years of military service as a CBRN specialist.(Photo by Spc. Aaliyah Craven, 3DSB PAO)

