Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    11th MEU flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6785706
    VIRIN: 210813-M-ET529-1098
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU flight operations
    11th MEU flight operations
    11th MEU flight operations
    11th MEU flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    11th MEU
    UH-1Y
    AH-1Z
    VMM 165

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT