11th MEU flight operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

