PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 13. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 21:52
|Photo ID:
|6785704
|VIRIN:
|210813-M-ET529-1069
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 11th MEU flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
