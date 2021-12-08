210812-N-LX838-1060 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, walks with Capt. Robert Aguilar, the commanding officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), during a visit aboard GHWB. The ship is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6785611 VIRIN: 210812-N-LX838-1060 Resolution: 2902x2322 Size: 918.28 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADM Meier Visits GHWB [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.