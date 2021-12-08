Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Meier Visits GHWB [Image 4 of 4]

    RADM Meier Visits GHWB

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210812-N-LX838-1128 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, presents a coin to Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota David aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6785614
    VIRIN: 210812-N-LX838-1128
    Resolution: 3795x3036
    Size: 821.81 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Meier Visits GHWB [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RADM Meier Visits GHWB
    RADM Meier Visits GHWB
    RADM Meier Visits GHWB
    RADM Meier Visits GHWB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    RADM
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT