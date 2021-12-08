RADM Meier Visits GHWB

210812-N-LX838-1098 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, right, presents a coin to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Thomas Ripberger, left, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). The ship is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)
