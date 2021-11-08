(From left) Lt. Col. Joshua Moores, 344th Air Refueling Squadron commander, 1st Lt. Brandon Sweet, 344th ARS KC-46A Pegasus pilot, and Senior Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 22nd Operations Group senior enlisted manager, review drogue procedures in preparation to refuel F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021. The operation marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46 and would utilize the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System to refuel F-18 Hornets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6785268
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-RI665-003
|Resolution:
|6566x4377
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT