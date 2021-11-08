KC-46 TACC Mission

(From left) Lt. Col. Joshua Moores, 344th Air Refueling Squadron commander, 1st Lt. Brandon Sweet, 344th ARS KC-46A Pegasus pilot, and Senior Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 22nd Operations Group senior enlisted manager, review drogue procedures in preparation to refuel F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021. The operation marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46 and would utilize the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System to refuel F-18 Hornets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

