    KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-46 TACC Mission

    MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Lt. Col. Joshua Moores, 344th Air Refueling Squadron commander, 1st Lt. Brandon Sweet, 344th ARS KC-46A Pegasus pilot, and Senior Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 22nd Operations Group senior enlisted manager, review drogue procedures in preparation to refuel F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021. The operation marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46 and would utilize the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System to refuel F-18 Hornets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6785268
    VIRIN: 210811-F-RI665-003
    Resolution: 6566x4377
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hornet
    F-18
    TACC
    Pegasus
    drogue
    KC-46

