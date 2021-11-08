Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    KC-46 TACC Mission

    MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, fly in formation with a KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, after being refueled by the aircraft Aug. 11, 2021. This mission marks the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46 after Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, approved the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System for operational use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6785266
    VIRIN: 210811-F-RI665-001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 700.89 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hornet
    F-18
    TACC
    Pegasus
    Drogue
    KC-46

