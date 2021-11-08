F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, fly in formation with a KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, after being refueled by the aircraft Aug. 11, 2021. This mission marks the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46 after Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, approved the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System for operational use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:45
|Photo ID:
|6785266
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-RI665-001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|700.89 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT