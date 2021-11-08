Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 2 of 3]

    KC-46 TACC Mission

    MCCONNELL AFB, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F/A-18 Hornet from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, flies in formation with a KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, while awaiting fuel Aug. 11, 2021. The F-18s utilized the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System during the refueling mission, which marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:45
    Photo ID: 6785267
    VIRIN: 210811-F-RI665-002
    Resolution: 7450x4967
    Size: 864.66 KB
    Location: MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 TACC Mission [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46 TACC Mission
    KC-46 TACC Mission
    KC-46 TACC Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hornet
    F-18
    TACC
    Pegasus
    drogue
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT