KC-46 TACC Mission

An F/A-18 Hornet from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, flies in formation with a KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, while awaiting fuel Aug. 11, 2021. The F-18s utilized the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System during the refueling mission, which marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)
|08.11.2021
|08.16.2021 15:45
|6785267
|210811-F-RI665-002
|7450x4967
|864.66 KB
|MCCONNELL AFB, KS, US
|1
|1
