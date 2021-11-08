KC-46 TACC Mission

An F/A-18 Hornet from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112, Fort Worth, Texas, flies in formation with a KC-46A Pegasus from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, while awaiting fuel Aug. 11, 2021. The F-18s utilized the airframe’s Centerline Drogue System during the refueling mission, which marked the first Tanker Airlift Control Center tasking for the KC-46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skyler Combs)

